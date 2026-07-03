Zamboanga del Sur cop involved in killing colleague surrenders

A POLICEMAN has voluntarily surrendered as he admitted involvement in the killing of a colleague in the province of Zamboanga del Sur, officials said Friday, July 3, 2026.

Police Colonel Bonifacio Arañas, Zamboanga del Sur police director, identified the policeman-surrenderer as Police Staff Sergeant Archie Bazan assigned in Margosatubig town.

Arañas said Bazan voluntarily surrendered Thursday, July 2, at Margosatubig Municipal Police Station and admitted his participation in the shooting incident that resulted in the death of Police Corporal Armaejo Jornadal.

Jornadal, 36, was driving a motorcycle on the way home when repeatedly shot by one of two motorcycle-riding men who tailed him on Wednesday, July 1, in Tikwas village, Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur.

Jornadal, a resident of Kalubi village, San Miguel, Zamboanga del Sur, was a member of the 2nd Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Mobile Force Company.

"In his statement, Bazan admitted that he served as the driver of the motorcycle used during the commission of the crime," Arañas said in his report.

Bazan's voluntary statement was recorded in the police blotter and duly signed by the suspect, according to Arañas.

He said Bazan identified his companion as Cydee Tolentino Labajo, who allegedly shot the victim using his issued service firearm.

Bazan also turned over his issued service firearm and the motorcycle they used in the incident.

Police Captain Derfjay Maquinta, Zamboanga del Sur police information officer, said Bazan was forced to surrender after learning he was tagged as the person of interest and all evidence gathered in the investigation pointed to him.

The evidence includes video footages captured through Close Circuit Television Cameras.

Mquinta said Labajo was arrested in a follow-up operation around 6 p.m. Thursday, July 2, at his residence in Poblacion village, Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur.

During the incident, the suspects took the sling bag and service firearm of Jornadal and fled toward the town of Guipos, Zamboanga del Sur.

Authorities learned that Jornadal had just processed a cash loan with the Armed Forces and Police Savings and Loans Association Inc. before the incident based on a receipt found on the motorcycle compartment of the victim.

Maquinta said Bazan knew that Jornadal has applied for loan since they were together during the processing of papers.

He said the firearm of the victim was recovered but P200,000 loaned to Jornadal was not found.

He said appropriate criminal charges will be filed against the two suspects. (SunStar Zamboanga)