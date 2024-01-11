Zamboanga del Sur gets new police director

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula has instituted changes in the leadership of the Zamboanga del Sur Police Provincial Office (ZDSPPO).

Installed as the new ZDSPPO director is Police Colonel Restituto Pangusban, a graduate of the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) Magilas Class of 2000.

Pangusban has replaced Police Colonel Diomarie Albarico, a graduate of PNPA Kaagapay Class of 1996, who has served for over two years as ZDSPPO director.

Police Brigadier General Gerardo Umayao, deputy regional director for administration, presided the turnover of command ceremony at Camp Major Reginaldo Abelon in Lumbia village, Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur on Tuesday, January 9.

Umayao expressed his gratitude to Albarico for his outstanding service and challenged Pangusban to lead with integrity, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to the safety and well-being of the community.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said that during the tenure of over two years as ZSBPPO director, Albarico garnered a multitude of accomplishments and commendations.

Albarico has been instrumental in upholding peace and order in Zamboanga del Sur through the successful execution of search warrants, intensified campaigns against threat groups, gun-for-hire syndicates, criminal gangs, and the proliferation of loose firearms.

He has also led and coordinated Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo), facilitated Sustainment on the Conduct of Internal Security Operations (Saciso), and overseen the meticulous implementation of enhanced-managing police operations, resulted in a significant improvement in the overall security landscape of the province.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Pangusban has served in the past two years as chief of the Regional Intelligence Unit and the Anti-Kidnapping Group Mindanao Field Unit (AKG MFU).

During this time, the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said he achieved significant milestones in raising citizen awareness and fostering active participation in the fight against kidnapping, as well as in suppressing criminal activities across the region.

Albarico is a native of Zamboanga City while Pangusban is from the province of Kalinga in the Cordillera Administrative Region. (SunStar Zamboanga)