Zamboanga del Sur town residents surrender firearms, explosives

RESIDENTS of Tukuran, Zamboanga del Sur have surrendered 40 loose firearms and various explosives to the 53rd Infantry Battalion (53IB), exhibiting a strong commitment to peace and security.

The 53IB said the turnover ceremony took place on Monday, February 23, 2026, at the town hall of Tukuran as part of the battalion's ongoing Small Arms and Light Weapons (SALW) Management Program.

The surrendered firearms include one Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG), one 40-millimeter (MM) M79 grenade launcher, two 7.62-MM caliber M14 rifles, two caliber .30 M1 carbines, seven M1 Garand rifles, two KG9 submachine guns, two Ingram submachine guns, one semi-automatic shotgun, 15 caliber .45 pistols, two 12-gauge bolt-action shotguns, and five caliber .38 revolvers.

Also surrendered were eight hand grenades, two rifle grenades, one high explosive trinitrotoluene (TNT) one-fourth pound stick, and four M203 live ammunition.

The surrender ceremony was attended by top officials of the government, military, police, and a representative from the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity.

The 53IB commended the people of Tukuran for their decisive action and renewed commitment to a safer and more secure future for all. (SunStar Zamboanga)