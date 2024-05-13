Zamboanga del Sur’s 10th most wanted person captured 

ONE of the Zamboanga del Sur’s most wanted persons was captured following a shootout in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Monday, May 13, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the captured accused as Felipe Bajolo, who is listed as the 10th most wanted person in Zamboanga del Sur.

Masauding said that Bajolo was captured in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 12:45 p.m. Sunday, May 12, in Purok Bombil, Sitio Sacaon, Guinoman village, Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

He said Bajolo was wounded in the left leg when members of the arresting team returned fire after he fired upon the approaching lawmen who served a warrant of arrest against him.

Bajolo has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of murder with no recommended bail issued by a court in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur on May 12, 2010.

Seized from Bajolo were a .9-millimeter pistol with four live ammunition; one improvised shotgun with magazine loaded with four live ammunition; one leather holster; and one rifle grenade.

Bajolo and the confiscated items are now under the custody of Diplahan Municipal Police Station in Zamboanga Sibuyay for proper disposition.

Masauding commended the joint police and military operatives for the successful arrest of Bajolo, who had been hiding for more than 10 years.

“We are firm in our mission of safeguarding the people of ZamPen (Zamboanga Peninsula), making sure that all persons charged with crimes are apprehended so that justice is served,” Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)