Zamboanga government gives cash rewards to police

THE Zamboanga City Government has released a P300,000 cash reward to three police stations under the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) for the successful arrest of the suspects in four shooting incidents in less than a month.

Mayor John Dalipe handed over the P100,000 cash reward to each of the three police stations after the flag ceremony in front of City Hall on Monday, September 2.

The rewards were received by Lieutenant Colonel Hartzel Peter Billedo, chief of the City Intelligence Unit; Police Major Xyrone Caronan, Zamboanga City Police Station 6 (ZCPS6) acting chief; and Police Major Ramon Aquiatan, Jr., ZCPS7 acting chief.

The presentation of the cash rewards was witnessed by Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, acting ZCPO director.

“As part of our continuous support, we are providing an incentive and reward to the police stations for their achievements,” Dalipe said.

Meanwhile, Dalipe ordered the ZCPO to identify and arrest the suspects in the shooting incidents that happened Sunday, September 1.

Three people, including a woman, were killed while two others were wounded in two separate shooting incidents on Sunday, September 1, in Zamboanga City.

Dalipe likewise expressed sympathies to the families of the victims as he promised to work hard to give justice to their fallen family members. (SunStar Zamboanga)