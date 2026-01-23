Zamboanga health office intensifies ‘Ligtas Tigdas’ campaign

PERSONNEL of the City Health Office have intensified the implementation of the Ligtas Tigdas: Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA) campaign across different villages to protect children from measles and rubella.

The Zamboanga City Health Office has mobilized village health workers, volunteers, and partner agencies to reach more than 90,000 target beneficiaries in the city’s 98 villages, especially in vulnerable and hard-to-reach communities.

Mayor Khymer Olaso on Friday, January 23, appealed to parents, guardians, and community members to support and participate in the MR-SIA activity.

“I especially encourage parents to bring children aged six to 59 months to the nearest health center, school, or designated vaccination site,” Olaso said.

“Even if your child has already been vaccinated before, this supplemental immunization provides extra protection and helps stop the spread of these diseases in our community,” he added.

Olaso further said the MR vaccine is safe, effective, and free, and is administered by trained health workers committed to the well-being of families.

The City Health Office said measles and rubella are serious diseases but can be prevented through vaccination.

The MR-SIA is a nationwide campaign targeting children aged six to 59 months, running from January 19 to February 13, 2026. (SunStar Zamboanga)