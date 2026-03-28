Zamboanga Judo Team wins 8 medals

YOUNG athletes have brought honors to Zamboanga City as they hauled eighth medals in the recently held 2026 National Championship in Judo competition in Manila.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, chief of the city sports division, said Saturday, March 28, the medals the Zamboanga Judo Team won include one gold, three silvers, and four bronze.

Atilano said the 2026 National Championships was held March 21 to 22.

The medal haulers include the following: Ahmad Zubair Salam, silver medalist in boys 50 kilograms (kgs) category and Shasmeen Edding, bronze medalist in girls 40kgs category in Kids Division;

In Juvenile Division, the medal haulers are: Rayne Ar-Rayyan Orenza, gold medalist in boys 73kgs category; Salham Khaleed Edding, silver medalist in boys 55kgs catergoy; and, Abdullah Orinza, bronze medalist in boy 46kgs category.

In Seniors Division, Myrina Ladjahasan won the bronze medal in the womens 70kgs category; Gensona Lim, silver medalist in womens 57kgs catergory; and, Alvin Mendoza, bronze medalist in mens 60kgs caterogy.

Atilano said the coaches for the Zamboanga Judo team were Kenner Indanan and Francis Keith Lorenzo.

She said the Philippine Judo Federation organized the 2026 National Championships for kids, juvenile, cadet, and senior divisions, serving as a key selection event for national training pools.

Mayor Khymer Olaso lauded the judo athletes for bringing honor to Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)