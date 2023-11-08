Zamboanga mayor administers oath of 1,568 village, SK officials

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor John Dalipe urged newly elected barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials to unite in purpose and foster a spirit of collaboration.

Dalipe made the call as he administered the mass oathtaking ceremony for the city’s 1,568 newly elected and reelected barangay officials and SK members on Wednesday, November 8, stressing that the challenges ahead are many but the potential for transformative change is even greater.

“Our mission is nation building. We are all custodians of the dreams and hopes of our people. Let us serve with honor, integrity and dedication,” Dalipe told the newly elected and reelected barangay officials and SK members.

He reminded them that every action they take, every decision they make has the power to uplift lives, inspire change and build a brighter future for all Zamboangueños.

Dalipe urged the village and SK officials to always remember the trust that the people have put in them.

“Let that trust be the guiding light. Together, we can create a Zamboanga City that is prosperous, inclusive and resilient,” the mayor said, wishing that their journey in public service may be filled with accomplishments and performance that will bring pride and joy to Zamboanga City and its people.

Dalipe has declared that his administration remains resolute on empowering the 98 barangays of Zamboanga City through policies, interventions and strategic planning that seek to uplift the life of every citizen.

“Our vision for Zamboanga City for every barangay is a vibrant and thriving hub of activities, offering each resident access to education, health care, livelihood opportunities in a safe, nurturing environment for our youth,” Dalipe said.

He also underscored that his administration has always held the belief that real change starts from the grassroots, from the heart of the communities.

“It is at the barangay level that the seeds of growth and development are sown, and it is here that the foundation of our city’s progress is laid,” he said. (SunStar Zamboanga)