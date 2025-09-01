Zamboanga mayor declares zero-tolerance policy vs illegal drugs

MAYOR Khymer Olaso has declared his strong and uncompromising commitment against illegal drugs, stressing that such substances will never be tolerated in Zamboanga City under his watch.

Olaso made the declaration during the flag ceremony Monday, September 1, 2025, as he commended operatives of the local police and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) for two consecutive drug busts that seized over P1 billion worth of shabu in a span of two weeks.

"We congratulate the PNP (Philippine National Police) and PDEA for a job well done for two consecutive drug busts, the first involving 67 kilos of shabu and the second, involving 89 kilos (of shabu). This is something good for our country," Olaso said.

On August 20, authorities arrested an alleged big-time illegal drug dealer and seized P455.6 million shabu in following a chase in Bunguiao village.

This was followed by the buy-bust on Sunday, August 31, where operatives seized 89 kilos of shabu, estimated to be valued at P605.2 million in Rio Hondo village.

Olaso said his administration will continue to support and assist operatives in the fight against illegal drugs, including smuggling, illegal firearms and all other crimes.

Second District Congressman Jerry Perez said the confiscation of large amount of shabu is the result of strong collaboration among the law enforcement agencies in the city.

Meanwhile, Olaso called on the police and the City Social Welfare and Development Office to strictly monitor and conduct operations aimed at addressing the so-called "rugby boys," who are engaged in criminal activities downtown. (SunStar Zamboanga)