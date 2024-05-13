Zamboanga mayor disappointed over escape of 7 drug suspects

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor John Dalipe on Monday, May 13, 2024, expressed disappointment over the escape of seven drug suspects from the detention facility of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Zamboanga City.

Dalipe has described the escape as a big setback in the war against illegal drugs in this city.

The escapees were identified as Wilson Indanan Sahiban, Junjimar Hajili Aiyob, Jimmy Angeles Sahibol, Kerwin Mohammad Abdilla, Albadir Mala Ajijul, Muhajiran Romeo Jumlah, and Amil Khan Mahadali Abubasar.

They escaped the PDEA facility in Calarian village, Zamboanga City around 2:45 a.m. Monday, May 13, through a small hole in the cell’s ceiling.

Dalipe has asked the PDEA central office to conduct an in-depth probe of the incident to ensure that all parties involved in the escape are identified and appropriately charged.

He asked the PDEA and Zamboanga City Police Office to immediately arrest the drug escapees. (SunStar Zamboanga)