Zamboanga mayor swears in 4 new village officials

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor John Dalipe has administered the oath of office of four newly appointed village councilors from three villages in Zamboanga City.

Dalipe said the oath-taking was held on Wednesday, July 24, at his office in City Hall.

Sworn into office were Joey Magsucang of Buenavista village, Alvin Alviar of Dulian Upper Bunguiao, and Mark William Alvarez and Jovencio Pada of Zone I village, Dalipe said.

“They were appointed to fill up vacancies left by elected members either due to succession, resignation and natural cause,” he said.

He advised the newly appointed village officials to serve their respective constituents to the best of their ability.

The oath-taking ceremony of the four newly appointed village officials was witnessed by fellow officials in their respective barangays and members of their families. (SunStar Zamboanga)