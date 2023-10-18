Zamboanga mayor urges BSKE aspirants to obey election rules

ZAMBOANGA City Mayor John Dalipe has called on barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan candidates to adhere to all prescribed rules set by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

This, as the campaign period for candidates of Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) will start on Thursday, October 19.

“I reiterate Mayor Dalipe’s appeal to everyone for candidates and electorate alike to follow election rules and guidelines imposed by the Comelec. This includes the gun ban,” said Liza Jocson, Dalipe’s spokesperson.

Jocson added that Dalipe is likewise urging candidates to prepare their platforms and to conduct an honest campaign to show their constituents their commitment to public service.

“Again, for the candidates, remember that your platform and your conduct during the campaign period will help the electorate choose candidates who they feel are honest, trustworthy, and principled. So, prepare a good platform, conduct an honest campaign, and do not violate Comelec rules,” she said.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Stephen Roy Cañete, first district election officer, said they will conduct Oplan Baklas on Thursday, October 19, the start of the campaign period, to ensure that all BSKE candidates comply with campaign regulations.

Cañete reminded candidates to place their campaign materials in the common poster area designated by the Comelec.

He said strictly off-limits are streetlights and electric posts, and public parks.

He said campaign materials may be posted in private properties provided the candidate has the permission of the owner. <b>(SunStar Zamboanga)</b>