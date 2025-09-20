Zamboanga Peninsula anti-drug stings net P217,000 ‘shabu’

LAWMEN have arrested three individuals, including a minor, and seized some P217,600 worth of illegal drugs in separate anti-drug operations in Zamboanga Peninsula, officials said.

Two of the suspects, including the minor, were arrested in Zamboanga Sibugay, and the third suspect in Zamboanga City.

Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, said the two suspects were arrested in a buy-bust operation around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, September 18, in Moalboal village, Talusan.

Dasugo said seized from the two suspects were some 20 grams of suspected shabu worth P136,000 and buy-bust money.

The arrested minor suspect was turned over to the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office while the adult suspect was placed under the custody of Talusan Municipal Police Station.

The third suspect, identified as alias Nicko, 31, was arrested operations of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a buy-bust around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, September 18, in Tumaga village, Zamboanga City.

Ryan Babang, PDEA-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said seized from Nicko were some 12 grams of suspected shabu worth P81,600.

Also seized were marked and boodle money, a mobile phone, a power bank with charger cord, a wallet, and an identification card.

The PDEA operatives launched the buy-bust against Nicko with the support of the police. (SunStar Zamboanga)