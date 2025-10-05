Zamboanga Peninsula cops nab 213 fugitives, seize 197 loose firearms in September

LAWMEN arrested 213 fugitives and seized 197 loose firearms in law enforcement operations across the Zamboanga Peninsula in September, a top police official announced Sunday, October 5.

Police Brigadier General Eleazar Matta, director of the Police Regional Office–Zamboanga Peninsula, said 63 of the 213 arrested fugitives were classified as most wanted persons, while the remaining 150 were listed as other wanted persons.

Matta said the arrests resulted from coordinated operations across Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Zamboanga City.

“These missions were executed through close coordination between local police units, national support agencies, and valuable intelligence provided by vigilant citizens,” Matta said in a statement.

He said the accomplishments underscored the unwavering commitment of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to uphold the law and ensure public safety.

Matta urged the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activities that may lead to the arrest of other fugitives in the region.

The police also reported significant operational accomplishments in September, particularly in their campaign against loose firearms, as part of intensified efforts to uphold peace and security in the Zamboanga Peninsula.

Matta said the police recovered a total of 197 loose firearms through 231 law enforcement operations, which also resulted in the arrest of 14 individuals from September 1 to 30.

He said the operations included checkpoint activities, the implementation of search warrants, and voluntary surrender initiatives.

“These achievements are the result of focused police work, strong interagency coordination, and active community support,” Matta said.

“The successful outcomes of these coordinated operations reflect the PNP’s steadfast resolve to protect communities from the scourge of illegal firearms,” he added.

Matta called on the public to remain vigilant and to cooperate with the police by reporting suspicious activities to ensure safety across the Zamboanga Peninsula.

He added that the police remain firm in their commitment to law enforcement, public protection, and the dismantling of criminal networks within their jurisdiction, while continuing to strengthen partnerships with stakeholders and communities in pursuit of lasting peace and security in the region. (SunStar Zamboanga)