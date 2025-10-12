Zamboanga Peninsula law enforcement operations net P503,200 'shabu'

LAWMEN have arrested three persons, including a crime syndicate member, and seized around P503,200 worth of illegal drugs, as well as firearm and ammunition in separate law enforcement in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Sunday, October 12, 2025.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested suspects as alias Mike-Mike, 36, a member of the Muloc crime group; alias Al, 23; and alias Mad, 47.

The police said Mike-Mike was arrested in an anti-drug operation around 7:54 p.m. Friday, October 10, in Purok 5, Fatima village, Liloy, Zamboanga del Norte.

Seized from Mike-Mike were 50 grams of shabu worth P340,000, marked money, and a driver's license.

The police said the Muloc crime group, which Mike-Mike is a member, is involved in extortion, contract killing, robbery, kidnapping, and illegal drug trade and operating in the towns of Liloy and Salug, Zamboanga del Norte.

The police said the leader of the Muloc crime group, alias Red Eye, is currently serving sentence at the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City.

The police said Al was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 9:35 a.m. Friday, October 10, in Suleco Drive, Busbus village, Jolo, Sulu.

Recovered from Al s possession were 12 grams of shabu packed in nine hear-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P81,600, a mobile phone, P1,850 cash believed to be proceeds in the sale of illegal drugs, marked money, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The police said Mad was arrested in a search warrant operation around 6:40 a.m. Friday, October 10, in Purok 4, Baluno village, Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Seized from Mad were 12 grams of shabu packed in a medium-size transparent plastic sachet worth P81,600, a caliber .45 pistol with ammunition, and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The arrested suspects were detained pending the filing of appropriate charges against them. (SunStar Zamboanga)