Zamboanga Peninsula marks no major incidents

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula on Tuesday, January 2, 2024, reported that there were no incidents of stray bullets or any major safety-related issues throughout the duration of the Christmas festivities.

This, as the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula has successfully implemented security plan dubbed as Ligtas Paskuhan 2023.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said the Ligtas Paskuhan 2023, which was in effect from December 16, 2023, until January 6, 2024, was meticulously planned and executed in close collaboration with various government agencies, Local Government Units (LGUs), and community stakeholders.

The primary goal of the Ligtas Paskujan 2023 was to establish a secure environment, allowing both residents and visitors to celebrate the holiday season without any apprehension for their safety.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula has implemented stringent measures to prevent indiscriminate firing of firearms and minimize firecracker-related incidents and casualties during the Yuletide season.

It said that a total of 2,005 personnel were deployed, resulting in the confiscation of 9,083 pieces of firecrackers valued at P167,399.

The success of Ligtas Paskuhan 2023 can be attributed to the strong partnership between PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula headed by Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding and the community.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the residents, Local Government Units, and various organizations for their active participation and cooperation in ensuring a safe and joyous holiday season,” the PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement Tuesday, January 2.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula reaffirms its unwavering commitment to preserving public safety and fostering peace within its jurisdiction.