Zamboanga Peninsula's 10th most wanted arrested

LAWMEN have arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Monday, September 2, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula, identified the arrested most wanted person as Jimboy Banlat Otton, the 10th most wanted person in the region.

Masauding said Otton was arrested around 10:20 a.m. Sunday, September 1, in Sitio Dunggoan, Barangay Makiang, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

Masauding said Otton has a standing warrant of arrest without recommended bail for the crime of two counts of statutory rape issued by a court in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

The arrested accused was placed under the custody of Siocon Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.

Masauding commended the police operatives for the successful service of warrant of arrest which resulted in the arrest of the Otton.

“Walang lugar ang krimeng Rape sa ating komunidad. Maaasahan Ninyo na ang team PNP ay nakatutok sa pag-aresto ng mga indibidwal na lumalabag sa ating batas kontra-rape,” Masauding said.

(The crime of Rape has no place in our community. You can trust that the PNP team is focused on arresting individuals who violate our anti-Rape law.) (SunStar Zamboanga)