Zamboanga Peninsula's 10th most wanted arrested

LAWMEN have arrested one of the region's most wanted persons in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, the police said Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

Arrested was Jose Jekerome Duhaylungsod Nalangan, the 10th most wanted person in the region, according to Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director.

Nalangan was arrested by Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) operatives around 9:21 a.m. Tuesday, September 17, in Poblacion village, Sindangan, Zamboanga del Norte.

He has a pending warrant of arrest for violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Masauding said Nalangan was nabbed with the support of policemen from Sindangan, 1st Zamboanga del Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company, and personnel of the Philippine National Police-Maritime Group.

"Ang pagtutulungan ng iba't ibang PNP units sa intelligence-driven operation na ito na nag resulta sa pagaresto ng Top 10 Regional Most Wanted Person ay nagpapakita ng dedikasyon ng kapulisan sa pagpapatupad ng batas at pagaaresto ng mga may kinakaharap na kaso (The cooperation of the various PNP units in this intelligence-driven operation that resulted in the arrest of the Top 10 Regional Most Wanted Person shows the dedication of the police to the enforcement of the law and the arrest of those facing charges)," Masauding said.

He said Nalangan was taken into custody at the CIDG-unit in Zamboanga del Norte for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)