Zamboanga Peninsula’s 2nd most wanted person arrested

LAWMEN have arrested one of the most wanted persons in Zamboanga Peninsula in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga City, the police said Monday, July 22, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested most wanted person in the region as Mark Jonnel Akip Que.

Masauding said Que was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 8:42 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at a subdivision in Tumaga village, Zamboanga City.

Masauding said Que has a pending warrant of arrest with no recommended bail for the crime of murder issued by a court in Zamboanga City on July 16, 2024.

He said Que is listed as the number two most wanted person in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Que was arrested by the operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) with the support of other police units in Zamboanga City.

The police said Que was placed under the custody of the CIDG-Zamboanga City Field Unit for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)