Zamboanga Peninsula’s 4th most wanted person arrested

LAWMEN have arrested one of the Zamboanga Peninsula’s most wanted persons in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Arrested was Roger Amad Quilar, the Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The police said Quilar was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 12:45 p.m. Monday, July 8, in Talamimi village, Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The police said Quilar is the fourth most wanted person in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Quilar has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of two counts of statutory rape issued by a court in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The police said Quilar was placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Zamboanga del Sur provincial field office for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)