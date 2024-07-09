Zamboanga

Zamboanga Peninsula’s 4th most wanted person arrested

ZAMBOANGA. Lawmen arrest Roger Amad Quilar, fourth most wanted person in Zamboanga Peninsula, in a law enforcement operation in Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay, on Monday, July 8. Quilar has pending warrant of arrest for the crime of two counts rape. (SunStar Zamboanga)

LAWMEN have arrested one of the Zamboanga Peninsula’s most wanted persons in a law enforcement operation in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay, the police said Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

Arrested was Roger Amad Quilar, the Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula said.

The police said Quilar was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 12:45 p.m. Monday, July 8, in Talamimi village, Buug, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The police said Quilar is the fourth most wanted person in Zamboanga Peninsula.

Quilar has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of two counts of statutory rape issued by a court in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The police said Quilar was placed under the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Zamboanga del Sur provincial field office for proper disposition. (SunStar Zamboanga)

