Zamboanga Peninsula’s most wanted arrested

COMPOSITE team of policemen arrested in a law enforcement operation one of the most wanted persons in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested most wanted person as Francisco Tagapan, listed as top 7 regional level most wanted person and top 5 provincial level most wanted person.

The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula said Tagapan was arrested around 9:18 p.m. Monday, August 19, at Purok Bagong Silang in Diplo village, Kumalarang, Zamboanga del Sur.

The police said Tagapan was arrested by a warrant of arrest for two counts of statutory rape issued by a court in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

Tagapan was placed under the custody of Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Field Unit for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, lauded the police operatives for the successful arrest of one of the most wanted persons in the region.

“This operation underscores PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the people in the Zamboanga Peninsula. Together, we will continue to uphold justice and protect our communities from heinous crimes,” Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)