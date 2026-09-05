Zamboanga Peninsula’s 'most wanted' person falls

AUTHORITIES arrested in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation one of the top most wanted persons in Zamboanga Peninsula, the police said Saturday, September 5, 2026.

The police said the arrested most wanted person is a 19-year-old male, resident of San Jose Gusu village, Zamboanga City.

The police said the accused was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of warrant of arrest around 8:31 p.m. Thursday, September 3, in Zone 4, Ayala village, Zamboanga City.

The police said the accused has standing warrant of arrest for the crime of rape issued by a court in Zamboanga City dated May 11, 2026.

The police said the accused is listed as the Top 9 Most Wanted Person in Zamboanga Peninsula.

The accused was arrested by joint operatives from the Zamboanga City Police Station 9, together with Regional Mobile Force Battalion-9, and the Regional Intelligence Division-9. (SunStar Zamboanga)