Zamboanga Peninsula’s top 3 most wanted person falls

OPERATIVES of the Zamboanga del Sur Police Provincial Office (ZDSPPO) arrested the top 3 fugitive in Zamboanga Peninsula, scoring a significant breakthrough in its intensified campaign against wanted persons, an official said Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Police Colonel Bonifacion Arañas Jr., ZDSPPO director, did not release the identity of the arrested fugitive except to say he is a 51-year-old male construction worker and resident of Molave, Zamboanga del Sur.

Arañas said the fugitive was arrested around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, August 13, along Samson Road, Barangay 80, Caloocan City.

The fugitive was arrested during a joint intelligence-driven operation conducted by the Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Intelligence Unit, together with Caloocan City Police Station, and in coordination with Molave Municipal Police Station.

Arañas said the suspect has pending warrant of arrest for qualified rape of a minor and statutory rape with note recommended bail issued by a court in Molave, Zamboanga del Sur.

The accused is now under the custody of Caloocan City Police Station for proper disposition.

Arañas commended the operating and partner units for their effective coordination and dedication that led to the successful arrest of the suspect.

Arañas said they will continue its pursuit of wanted persons and calls on the public to provide timely information to help keep the communities safe and ensure that justice is served. (SunStar Zamboanga)