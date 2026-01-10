Zamboanga police destroy improvised cannons, mufflers

THE local police destroyed more than a hundred improvised cannons, locally known as “boga,” and improvised mufflers as part of continuing efforts to maintain public safety and uphold peace and order.

The destruction was held in full public view on Saturday, January 10, at the grounds of the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) along Don Pablo Lorenzo Street, Zone 4 village, Zamboanga City.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., ZCPO director, said the destroyed boga and improvised mufflers were confiscated during intensified law enforcement operations throughout the recent holiday season.

The operation is in line with existing laws and local ordinances regulating noise pollution, traffic safety, and public order.

“Boga are not toys and open or modified mufflers pose serious hazards capable of causing injury, panic, and disturbance in communities,” said Police Colonel Narciso Paragas, deputy director for operations of the Police Regional Office–Zamboanga Peninsula.

Paragas said the decisive action reflects the ZCPO’s firm stance against illegal and hazardous devices and reaffirms its commitment to protecting lives and ensuring a safer, more disciplined Zamboanga City.

Aside from Paragas, the destruction of the boga and improvised mufflers was also witnessed by retired Police Brigadier General Edwin De Ocampo, executive assistant on traffic management, highlighting strong leadership support and inter-agency cooperation. (SunStar Zamboanga)