Zamboanga police heighten alert amid COC filing, festival celebrations

POLICE Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula has heightened its alert status as a preventive measure as the filing of certificates of candidacy began Tuesday, October 1, 2024, and in line with the celebration of the Zamboanga Hermosa Festival.

Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding said strict security measures are being rolled out across all police offices, units, and stations.

“This heightened security level underscores the commitment of PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula to ensuring the safety and security of the entire Zamboanga Peninsula during this critical period,” Masauding said in a statement on Wednesday, October 2.

He said police visibility will be drastically increased in high-risk areas, including tourist spots, public spaces, and other densely populated locations.

He also said random checkpoints, rigorous foot mobile, and beat patrols will be intensified, especially in crime-prone zones, to deter potential threats and allow for swift responses to any security incidents.

“We are not leaving anything to chance. Every officer must be fully prepared, and the public must remain vigilant. As we celebrate Zamboanga Hermosa Festival and as we enter this crucial phase in our democratic process, no tolerance will be given to any disruptions, disturbances, or threats,” Masauding said, stressing the urgent need for vigilance.

“Maintaining peace and order is non-negotiable—anyone attempting to jeopardize the safety of this region or undermine the integrity of the elections will face the full force of the law,” he added.

Masauding further urged the public to be active partners in safeguarding the community.

He emphasized that any suspicious activity to the authority, no matter how minor, must be reported immediately to the authorities.

The community can also send information through PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula hotline numbers at 09175062000 and 09985986709. (SunStar Zamboanga)