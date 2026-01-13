Zamboanga police nab shooting suspect in pursuit operations

LOCAL authorities arrested in an intelligence-driven pursuit operation the suspect in the recent shooting incident in Sangali village, Zamboanga City, the police said Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

The Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) identified the suspect as Sherwin Taman, 31, a resident of Seaside, Sangali village.

The ZCPO said the suspect was arrested around 4:19 p.m. Monday, January 12, in Lower Tungawan village, Tungawan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The police said the arrested suspect was responsible in the shooting incident on Sunday, January 11, along Maria Clara Lorenzo Lobregat highway in Purok 6, Sangali village, Zamboanga City.

During the incident, the police said two people were injured. One of them was identified as Radzmil Kudarat and the other one is a bystander.

The suspect was brought to Zamboanga City Police Station 3 for proper disposition.

The ZCPO said it remains steadfast in its commitment to pursue justice, protect innocent lives, and ensure that those who commit criminal acts are held fully accountable. (SunStar Zamboanga)