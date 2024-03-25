Zamboanga police receives a fleet of 7-unit vehicle

THE City Government has turned over a fleet of seven units brand new vehicles to the Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) to boost the mobility of the local police force in its fight against criminality.

The acquisition of the new vehicles is in line with the commitment of Mayor John Dalipe to strengthen security and peace and order.

The fleet of seven units newly-acquired vehicles are intended for the Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat) team of the ZCPO.

The vehicles cost P2.89 million each or for a total of 20.28 million and were purchased using the 2023 peace and order funds.

Dalipe turned over the vehicles to Police Colonel Kimberly Molitas, ZCPO officer-in-charge, who received the vehicles together with the Swat Team.

Molitas expressed profound gratitude, saying the latest package of assistance will significantly increase law enforcement capabilities to ensure safety and security of the Zamboangue os.

Dalipe emphasized the vehicles form part of his administration's continuing effort to support and assist the police in their fight against criminality and maintain a secure and safe city for all residents.

He thanked the local police force for their dedication in safeguarding the city.

The turnover followed the blessing rites presided by Fr. Filmore Calibo after the flag raising ceremony at the City Hall grounds.

On March 18, Dalipe also turned over 15 brand new motorcycles worth P2.91 million to the ZCPO. (SunStar Zamboanga)