Zamboanga police seize 176 loose firearms

LAWMEN have seized 176 loose firearms in law enforcement operations in November within the area of operations of the Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula, an official said.

Police Brigadier General Edwin Quilates, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the 176 loose firearms were recovered through 222 law enforcement operations.

Quilates said the operations include checkpoint activities, implementation of search warrants, and voluntary surrender initiatives.

"These achievements are the results of focused police works, strong inter-agency coordination, and active community support," Quilates said in a statement.

"The successful outcomes of these coordinated operations reflect the police steadfast to protect communities from the scourge of illegal firearms," he added.

Meanwhile, Quilates said they have arrested 485 persons and seized some P156,850 bet money in separate anti-gambling operations in November, this year.

He said they have conducted 168 coordinated anti-gambling operations across the Zamboanga Peninsula.

He commended the dedication and professionalism of all operating units involved in the month-long anti-gambling campaign. (SunStar Zamboanga)