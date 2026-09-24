Zamboanga police seized P14-M smuggled cigarettes

LAWMEN have seized some P14 million worth of imported smuggled cigarettes along the shore of Zamboanga City, officials said Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Elmer Ragay, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, said the smuggled cigarettes were seized Tuesday, September 22, in Sitio Stanvac, Campo Islam village, Zamboanga City.

Ragay said the cigarettes were seized by personnel of the 2nd Zamboanga City Mobile Force “Seaborne” Company after they received information regarding suspected smuggled cigarettes along the shoreline of Stanvac, Campo Islam village.

“The information was confirmed, resulting in the recovery of abandoned suspected smuggled cigarettes and a motorboat believed to be associated with the contraband,” Ragay said.

Lawyer Manuel Zurbito, Bureau of Customs (BOC)-Port of Zamboanga collector, said the seized smuggled cigarettes consist of 94 master cases and 36 reams of Dunston cigarettes with an estimated market value of P14 million.

The police have properly turned over the confiscated smuggled cigarettes to the BOC-Port of Zamboanga.

The Dunston cigarettes are primarily manufactured in the United Arab Emirates and smuggled globally particularly through maritime routes into Southeast Asian markets like the Philippine.

Meanwhile, Ragay said they will remain relentless in their campaign against smuggling, illegal trade, and all forms of criminality.

He said they remain steadfast in intensifying law-enforcement operations, strengthening police visibility, and working closely with partner agencies like the BOC and communities to protect the public and uphold peace, order, and security throughout Zamboanga Peninsula. (SunStar Zamboanga)