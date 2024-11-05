Zamboanga, PRC sign P38-M livelihood agreement

THE City Government of Zamboanga and the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the implementation of the P38-million livelihood package for women in eight coastal villages in the city.

The MOU was signed on Monday, November 4, 2024, at the City Hall conference room by Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe and PRC Secretary-General Gwendolyn Pang.

Dalipe said the MOU was aimed at promoting women’s access to green and circular entrepreneurship and their protection against disasters in vulnerable communities of Zamboanga.

The eight coastal village covered by the MOU include Dita, Panubigan, Baluno, Mampang, Bolong, Taluksangay, La Paz, and Mariki.

Dalipe hailed the collaboration as a source of hope for the most vulnerable communities of Zamboanga City, especially the women entrepreneurs, who, embody resilience, innovation, and the spirit of the city.

Dalipe said he recognizes the critical importance of empowering women, particularly those in the identified villages that have shown strength in the face of adversities, and they are now poised to thrive in this new initiative.

Furthermore, he said promoting access to green and circular entrepreneurship does not only foster economic growth but also ensures sustainable practices that are beneficial to the environment and future generations.

The MOU signed on Monday, November 4, was the third livelihood accord the PRC and the city government under the leadership of Dalipe had signed in less than three years’ time.

Both parties previously signed a P6.6-million employment package on waste management followed by the P34-million circular economy initiative for three cities of Manila, Navotas, and Zamboanga.

Dalipe said these two initiatives are now nearing completion.

Meanwhile, Pang said the PRC and its donors will continue to invest in Zamboanga City because they believe in the leadership of Dalipe.

The MOU signing was witnessed by PRC-Zamboanga Chapter Board members led by Chairman Victor Liozo Jr., PRC-Zamboanga Administrator Jocelyn Fernandez, Spanish Red Cross Head of Delegation Maria Grazia Pressacco, City Administrator and concurrent City Legal Officer Wendell Sotto, and the officials of the eight villages covered by the accord. (SunStar Zamboanga)