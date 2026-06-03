Zamboanga sends 38-man delegation to national weightlifting competition

THE City of Zamboanga has sent a 38-man delegation to compete in the 2026 National Weightlifting Championships in Soccsksargen, officials said Wednesday, June 3, 2026.

Dr. Cecil Atilano, City Sports director, said the weightlifting competition will be held from Saturday, June 6 to June 12 in General Santos City.

Atilano, and Mayor Khymer Olaso, represented by his brother Kaizer Olaso and his executive assistants, led the send-off ceremony Tuesday night, June 2, at the Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) in Divisoria village, Zamboanga City.

Olaso wished the athletes all the best as he assured the City Government will continue to support youth and sports development programs.

He said the City Government provided P8,000 cash allowance to each athletes, as well as shouldered the expenses for meals, uniforms, and travel.

Meanwhile, Councilor Elbert Atilano Sr., president of the Zamboanga City Weightlifting Training Center, said the competition on General Santos serves as the final evaluation and selection for the National Training Pool for the year, as well as the selection of athletes who will represent the Philippines in various international weightlifting competitions this year.

He said Zamboangue o weightlifters have participated in the event and brought home medals and recognition for Zamboanga City.

He added that Zamboanga City emerged as the overall champion in the national championships for the past three years. (SunStar Zamboanga)