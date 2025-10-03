Zamboanga sends more aid to quake-hit Cebu

THE City Government of Zamboanga has sent its second batch of relief assistance to Cebu on Thursday night, October 2, 2025, reaffirming solidarity with the province after it was struck by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on September 30.

The first batch of assistance and a rescue team dispatched by the City Government on Wednesday night arrived in Cebu City the following day.

Mayor Kymer Olaso led the send-off ceremony for the second batch at a wharf in Barangay Baliwasan, joined by City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) Chief Elmeir Jade Apolinario and key officials of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) Chief Socorro Rojas said the second shipment included 700 sacks of rice (25 kilos each), 20 boxes of canned sardines, and 1,000 jerry cans of water. She added that Olaso, using his personal funds, also donated 1,000 bags containing two kilos of rice each.

Two PCG vessels, BRP Tubbataha and BRP Capones, transported the relief goods to Cebu.

Olaso thanked the Coast Guard team led by Commodore Rejard Marfe, commander of the Coast Guard District Southwestern Mindanao, and signed the Coast Guard’s guest book with a message wishing the crew a safe voyage.

CDRRMO Assistant Chief Clint Senosa joined the trip to ensure proper coordination with Cebu officials.

The first team sent to Cebu, led by CDRRMO’s Abdel Kanti, has already coordinated with the Provincial Government Command Center upon arrival.

The team is composed of rescuers, doctors, nurses, and social workers, and brought relief supplies including rice, canned goods, and water for families affected by the quake.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier reported 72 fatalities and 294 injured from the earthquake, with figures still subject to validation. (SunStar Zamboanga)