Zamboanga Sibugay HVT drug suspect nabbed, P6.8-M ‘shabu’ seized

LAWMEN have arrested a high-value target drug suspect and seized some P6.8 million worth of illegal drugs in an anti-drug operation in Zamboanga Sibugay province, an official said Monday, November 3, 2025.

Bryan Babang, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Zamboanga Peninsula, identified the arrested HVT suspect as alias Boy Blue, 46, a seafarer turned farmer and a resident of Poblacion village, Mahayag, Zamboanga del Sur.

Babang said Boy Blue was arrested in a buy-bust operation around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Don Andres village, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay.

He said Boy Blue is identified by the agency as a high-value target in the region’s illegal drug trade.

Babang said seized from the arrested suspect were a kilo of suspected shabu packed in 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets worth P6.8 million, buy-bust money and other non-drug evidence.

He said the arrested suspect be charged for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The anti-drug operation was led by the operatives of PDEA-Zamboanga Sibugay provincial office with the support of different police units in the province. (SunStar Zamboanga)