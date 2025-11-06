Zamboanga Sibugay launches unified communication system

THE Provincial Government of Zamboanga Sibugay has launched a Unified and Centralized Radio Communication System to enhance coordination among security, law enforcement, and emergency response agencies.

The initiative unites the military, police, Philippine Coast Guard, Bureau of Fire Protection, disaster response offices and the barangays in one integrated network for faster information sharing and real-time coordination in times of emergencies.

"Communication is the backbone of safety and coordination. By uniting all our agencies under one system, we strengthen our province's readiness, responsiveness, and resilience," Zamboanga Sibugay Governor Dulce Ann Hofer said in a statement.

"Unified communication and response for a safer and stronger Zamboanga Sibugay," she added.

She said the system enhances command and control, interoperability, and situational awareness-supporting littoral security, counterterrorism, anti-smuggling, anti-drug operations, and disaster response.

She said Zamboanga Sibugay eyes to be model of unity, preparedness, and innovation-turning communication into a shared shield for community safety. (SunStar Zamboanga)