Zamboanga Sibugay police conduct inspection of firecracker sellers

AUTHORITIES have started conducting inspections on firecracker vendors in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay to ensure a safe holiday season.

On Tuesday, December 23, 2025, Police Colonel Barnard Daniel Dasugo, Zamboanga Sibugay police director, personally inspected firecracker sellers in Poblacion village, Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The inspection is in compliance with Republic Act 7183, an Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, and Use of Firecrackers and other Pyrotechnic Devices.

The inspection is also part of preparations for Ligtas Paskuhan (Safe Holiday Season) 2025.

“The purpose of the inspection is to ensure that all vendors have complete documents and valid permits, and strictly comply with the guidelines set by law to maintain public order, safety, and security,” Dasugo said.

Through this activity, Dasugo said the Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office is committed to ensuring the safety of both sellers and buyers for a safe and peaceful celebration of Christmas and New Year. (SunStar Zamboanga)