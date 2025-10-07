Zamboanga Sibugay police launches ‘kapehan sa barangay’

THE Zamboanga Sibugay Police Provincial Office (ZSBPPO) has launched the “ZSBPPO Kapehan sa Barangay” with the vision of bridging gaps and building trust between law enforcement and the local community.

The initiative led by Police Colonel Barnard Danie Dasugo, ZSBPPO director, was launched Tuesday, October 7, 2025, in Barangay Sanito, Ipil, the capital town of Zamboanga Sibugay province.

Dasugo said “Kapehan” stands for “Kaagapay ang Pulisya sa Epektibong Hangarin na Ayusin ang Nasasakupan.”

“It transforms a simple cup of coffee into a symbol of dialogue, transparency, and cooperation. The relaxed setting promotes meaningful conversations on peace, order, and community concerns,” Dasugo said in a statement.

The launch of the program was attended by Sanito village officials led by its chairperson, Teresita Olegario, along with representatives from the women’s sector, youth, and various civilian organizations. Key officials of ZSBPPO were also present.

The gathering served as a platform for inclusive engagement, reinforcing the shared goal of a safer and more united community.

“This initiative reflects our belief that effective policing is not just about enforcement, but about engagement and empathy. Through ‘Kapehan sa Barangay,’ we hope to strengthen our collaboration with local leaders, youth, women, and various sectors in building safer, more resilient communities in the province of Zamboanga Sibugay,” Dasugo said.

He reaffirmed their commitment to bring police services closer to the people, particularly at the barangay level.

He emphasized that genuine peace and order can only be achieved through active partnership and mutual trust between the police force and the communities they serve. (SunStar Zamboanga)