Zamboanga Sibugay town strengthens wildlife protection

THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has conducted a Wildlife Enforcement Officers (WEO) Orientation Seminar in Zamboanga Sibugay, strengthening local action against illegal wildlife activities.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the seminar was conducted last week for selected personnel of the municipal government of Diplahan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

“The activity equipped participants with knowledge on the Wildlife Act and other environmental laws, preparing them for a stronger role in local wildlife protection and enforcement,” the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said in a statement on Monday, May 4, 2026.

In a message, DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula Executive Director Marie Angelique Go emphasized the indispensable role of local government units and communities as frontliners in environmental governance.

Go said that sustained collaboration is key to effective protection, conservation, and management of natural resources.

Cyrus John Asuncion, Diplahan Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Officer, expressed gratitude to DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula for its prompt response to their request, noting the initiative significantly strengthens the municipality’s capacity to support wildlife law enforcement at the local level.

The resource persons of the seminar include technical personnel from the DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula Enforcement Division, Licenses, Patents and Deeds Division, Conservation and Development Division, Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), and the Community Environment and Natural Resources Offices (CENRO) of Imelda and Kabasalan municipalities.

They provided technical inputs on wildlife law enforcement and environmental protection during the seminar.

The DENR-Zamboanga Peninsula said the participants of the seminar will be soon deputized as Wildlife Enforcement Officers, reinforcing local efforts in safeguarding wildlife and natural resources. (SunStar Zamboanga)