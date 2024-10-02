Zamboanga Sibugay’s 2 most wanted persons nabbed

AUTHORITIES arrested two most wanted persons in Zamboanga Peninsula in two coordinated law enforcement operations in the province, the police said on Wednesday, October 2, 2024.

Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula Director Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding identified the arrested most wanted persons as Jozer Andre Rillorta, Zamboanga Peninsula’s most wanted person, and Jotherford Sulliano, the region’s third most wanted person.

Masauding said Rillorta was arrested during a law enforcement operation by way of service of a warrant of arrest around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Purok Mangga in Kitabog village, Titay, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Rillorta is facing several charges, including illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, as well as illegal possession of dangerous drugs and has a pending warrant of arrest issued by a court in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay, on March 19.

Rillorta is now in custody at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Zamboanga Sibugay provincial field unit for proper disposition.

Sulliano was arrested, also in a law enforcement operation, around 12:08 p.m. Tuesday, in Kitabog village, Titay.

Sulliano has a pending warrant of arrest for the crime of murder, issued by a court in Cagayan de Oro City on August 6.

“These two separate operations, which led to the arrest of the region’s most wanted individuals, underscore the commitment of law enforcement agencies to enhance public safety and uphold the rule of law in the region,” Masauding said.

“The collaboration between various units demonstrates the effectiveness of joint efforts in combating crime and apprehending individuals who pose a threat to the community,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)