Zamboanga Sibugay’s notorious gunsmith arrested 

AUTHORITIES have arrested a notorious gunsmith in a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga Sibugay province, the police said Friday, May 17, 2024.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, Police Regional Office-Zamboanga Peninsula director, identified the arrested notorious gunsmith only as alias Dan, an active member of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

Masauding said Dan was arrested in a law enforcement operation by way of service of search warrant around 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, in Purok 3, Bella village, Alicia, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Recovered from Dan were the following: seven units of homemade 12-gauge shotguns with magazine assembly; one M-14 rifle with inserted magazine assembly containing 20 live ammunitions; one caliber .380 pistol with inserted magazine loaded with seven live ammunition; three caliber .22 revolvers; one calibre .38 revolver with holster; two calibre .22 rifle, assorted ammunition; gun parts; and, assorted tools used in repair, production and manufacture of firearms.

Masauding said Dan was placed under the custody of Alicia Municipal Police Station for documentation and proper disposition.

“The arrest of alias “Dan,” is merely one of our many efforts to stop the shootings and gun violence in Zamboanga Peninsula. We will not stop until all illegal firearms are seized and these unscrupulous individuals are arrested,” Masauding said.

Dan will be charged for violation of Republic Act 10591 otherwise known as the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunitions Regulation Act. (SunStar Zamboanga)