Zamboanga Sur’s number 7 most wanted person, arrested

LAWMEN arrested one of the most wanted persons in the province of Zamboanga del Sur in an intelligence-driven law enforcement operation, the police said Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

The Police Regional Office (PRO)-Zamboanga Peninsula identified the arrested most wanted person as Mario Cordova, tagged as the number seven most wanted person in the province of Zamboanga del Sur.

The police said Cordova was arrested in a law enforcement operation through a service of a warrant of arrest around 6:30 p.m. Monday, September 23, on Purok Upo in Sibucao village, Dumalinao.

The police said Cordova has a standing warrant of arrest for the crime of Acts of Lasciviousness issued by a court in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, dated September 23, 2024.

Cordova was transferred to the custody of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Field Unit for proper disposition.

Police Brigadier General Bowenn Joey Masauding, PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula director, lauded the police operatives for the successful law enforcement operation in Dumalinao, Zamboanga del Sur.

“The PRO-Zamboanga Peninsula remains committed to ensuring public safety and will continue to actively pursue individuals wanted by law,” Masauding said. (SunStar Zamboanga)