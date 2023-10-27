Zamboanga treasurer’s office sets distribution of poll materials

THE Zamboanga City Treasurer’s Office will be distributing the election paraphernalia for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to the Board of Election Inspectors (BEIs) on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The City Hall Public Information Office said on Friday, October 27, the City Treasurer’s Office is now in custody of the election paraphernalia, which will be used during the BSKE on Monday, October 30.

The election materials, which include official ballots and envelopes for voting and counting, indelible ink, ballpens and other items are for the use of the 630 precincts under the first district and 711 precincts under the second district.

The election materials were delivered to the City Treasurer’s Office on October 13 and are now being segregated for distribution to the BEIs at the Joaquin Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex on Sunday, October 27.

The distribution of the election materials will be from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The City Treasurer’s Office has set a schedule for the BEIs of each of the 98 barangays to prevent crowding.

The election paraphernalia will be retrieved immediately after vote counting and sealing.

Under the law, the City Treasurer’s Office is in charge of the custody and distribution of election supplies and paraphernalia during elections. (SunStar Zamboanga)