Zamboanga village flood-stricken families get aid

THE Zamboanga City Government has distributed relief aid to the 195 families who fled their homes due to flashfloods Wednesday, July 17, in Sangali village, Zamboanga City.

Facilitated by the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), the distribution of relief assistance was personally led by Mayor John Dalipe on Friday, July 19.

The CSWDO said the distributed relief goods included mats, blankets, and family food packs from the Department of Social Welfare and Development that consisted of rice, canned goods and drink mix among others.

The recipients were evacuated Wednesday night, July 17, due to severe flooding caused by heavy downpours.

Dalipe was joined by other city government officials in the distribution of the relief goods.

Also with the mayor were the village officials of Sangali led by Village Chairman Mukattil Adjail. (SunStar Zamboanga)