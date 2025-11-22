Zamboanga village official killed in gun attack

A VILLAGE official was killed in a gun attack perpetrated by a motorcycle-riding gunman early Saturday, November 22, in Zamboanga City, officials said.

Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza Jr., Zamboanga City Police Office (ZCPO) director, identified the fatality as Julambri Utubara, 28, a councilor in Manicahan village.

Fortaleza said Utubara was shot around 1:20 a.m. Saturday, November 22, on Martha Drive, Sta. Catalina village, Zamboanga City.

The victim was rushed to Zamboanga City Medical Center by a responding ambulance for medical treatment but was later pronounced dead by the attending physician.

Initial investigation showed the victim was driving his motorcycle when he was shot by the suspect, who was also driving a motorcycle.

Before fleeing the crime scene, the suspect took the victim’s cellular phone.

The Scene of the Crime Operatives (Soco) recovered two empty .45-caliber pistol shells at the crime scene.

Fortaleza said they are tracing video captured by closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras in the vicinity of the crime scene to establish the identity of the suspect.

Manicahan Village Chairperson Erolyn Barredo said Utubara, who also works as an event planner, usually stays overnight at the home of his friend on Martha Drive, Sta. Catalina village, after late-night activities.

“He goes home the following day since our barangay is far from the city proper,” said Barredo, who was saddened by the incident.

He said Utubara, who previously served as the Sangguniang Kabataan chairperson of Manicahan, had no known enemies.

“He didn’t have any threats in his life, according to his parents,” he added.

Investigation continues to also determine the motive behind the gun slaying of Utubara. (SunStar Zamboanga)