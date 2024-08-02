Zamboanga villages encouraged to install CCTV system

ALL the 98 villages of Zamboanga City are encouraged to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera system for security and other purposes it may serve.

Chris Mandi, head of the city security unit, made the call citing the installation of CCTV system will help the authorities in solving crimes.

Mandi said that aside from the crime solution, it will also help prevent crimes and for effective management of traffic.

Mandi said that currently, 34 of the 98 villages have their own CCTV system with the Baliwasan and Tetuan having the most number of installed CCTV cameras.

Two more villages—Labuan and Sta. Catalina—will soon install their own CCTV systems.

“It is good if they have their own CCTV system. It will be helpful especially in the solution of crimes,” Mandi said Friday, August 2.

He said the CCTVs of the local government were installed in strategic areas of the city, especially in the commercial district.

He said that five shooting incidents have been resolved with the help of the CCTVs of the local government.

He said the CCTV system is also a big help in finding lost items such as cellular phones and other personal belongings like folders containing important documents.

He said the CCTVs are linked to the command center of the local government.

The command center is manned by the personnel of the city security unit. (SunStar Zamboanga)