Zamboanga water firm implements rationing scheme

THE Zamboanga City Water District (ZCWD) is implementing effective Monday, January 8, 2024, a water rationing scheme to address the water supply shortage in the west coast area and parts of the central area.

The affected water concessionaires are those served by the Water Treatment Plant (WTP) of the Prime Water Infrastructure Corporation (PWIC), the bulk water supplier of ZCWD.

The ZCWD said in a statement the implementation of water rationing scheme is on response to low water production at the PWIC WTP due to lack of rainfall in the area.

The PWIC production level is down by 10 percent from the normal production of 45 million liter per day (MLD), according to the ZCWD.

The ZCWD said the intermittent rains have not brought the raw water supply to normal operating levels. Water deliveries in the affected areas will be intensified.

The rationing scheme aims to provide water to key west coast areas from 11 hours to 12 hours and from 10 to 11 hours daily in the central area.

But the ZCWD said the schedule of the rationing scheme is subject to change depending on the availability of supply.

The local water firm advised the affected concessionaires to store water in clean and covered containers. (SunStar Zamboanga)