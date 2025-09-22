Zamboanga west coast village gets new day care center

BALUNO, a village 28 kilometers west of Zamboanga City Hall, has received a newly constructed day care center, strengthening early childhood education and community support services in the area.

Mayor Khymer Olaso led the turnover of the P3.75-million facility on Saturday, September 20.

The day care center will be operated under the supervision of the City Social Welfare and Development Office, while its personnel will be under the administration of the village council.

Olaso said the facility was constructed by a private contractor with supervision from the City Engineer’s Office.

He emphasized that investments in child development are key to empowering families and uplifting future generations.

“With the project, Barangay Baluno now has improved access to early education, giving children the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive within the community,” he said.

He also acknowledged former Mayor John Dalipe for initiating the project.

Day care centers provide safe, supervised, and stimulating environments for children to learn, socialize, and develop essential life skills, while also ensuring they are cared for and fed. (SunStar Zamboanga)