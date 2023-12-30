Zamboangueña Asian Bronze medalist rower lauded

Photo filename: paraon.jpg

ZAMBOANGA City John Dalipe has commended Kristine Paraon for bringing honor to the city of Zamboanga with her impressive victory in the Asian Championships.

Dalipe expressed pride and honor as he congratulated Paraon for her outstanding achievement during the latter’s courtesy visit to City Hall on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Dalipe hopes that other local athletes seeing action in national and international competitions will excel in their respective fields of sports.

Paraon, a Zamboangueña rower, clinched bronze in the Women’s Under-23 Singles Sculls (BW1X) event at the 2023 Asian Rowing Junior and Under-23 Championships held in Pattaya, Thailand, recently.

The 21-year-old Paraon, who hails from Dulian-Upper Bunguiao village, is a multi-awarded rower who has reaped medals in previous international competitions.

Paraon was accompanied by her parents, brothers, coach, village chief, City Sports Division Chief Cecile Atilano and Private Schools Athletic Association Executive Director Elbert Atilano, Sr. during her courtesy visit to Dalipe at City Hall. (SunStar Zamboanga)