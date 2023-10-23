Zamboangueña cue artist bags world title

A YOUNG Zamboangueña cue artist Chezka Luy Centeno who hailed from Tetuan village, Zamboanga City, is the new Women’s World 10-ball champion.

Centeno captured the World Pool-Billiard Association (WPA) World 10-ball Women’s Championship following her sterling performance in Klagenfurt, Austria on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

In a statement Monday, October 23, released by City Hall Information Office stated that Centeno won $50,000, the biggest prize in women’s pool.

Centeno has won in numerous international competitions since she started her career as part of the Philippine team, which earned her the title as Chezka “The Flash” Centeno.

City Hall said that per record, this is the third World Women’s 10-ball title for the country after the 2009 and 2013 title finishes of Rubilen Amit.

Meanwhile, another Zamboangueño athlete, Clemente Tabugara clinched silver medal in the Men’s Sanda 65-kilogram, during the 2023 World Combat Games in Riyad, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Sunday, October 22.

Tabugara, who hails from Sitio Luyahan in Pasonanca village, forms part of the Philippine Wushu team participating in the World Combat Games. (SunStar Zamboanga)