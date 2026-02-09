Zamboangueño athletes receive P4.1-M cash incentives

THE City Government of Zamboanga distributed a total of P4.1 million in cash incentives to Zamboangueño athletes who excelled in international sporting events.

Mayor Khymer Olaso personally handed checks to athletes on Monday, February 9, 2026, at the City Hall conference room, in recognition of their achievements in major competitions, including the 3rd Asian Youth Games and Southeast Asian (SEA) Games.

The City Hall Information Office said the athletes who competed in the Asian Youth Games were awarded a combined P1.65 million.

Recipients included Jhodie Peralta, Alexsandra Ann Diaz, Princess Jay Ann Diaz, Allen Jayfrus Diaz, Jay-R Colonia, and Gregorio Colonia.

Meanwhile, a total of P2.4 million was granted to SEA Games athletes and coaches, including Rudzma Abubakar, Niño Jay Delos Santos, Kristine Paraon, Michelle Patasaha, Harold Ralph Ungaya, Rommen Bernardo, Sharief Afif, Rey Carlo Silva, Otto Antao, Eumir Felix Marcial, Ambrocio Maquilan, Kristel Macrohon, Gregorio Colonia, Albert Ian Delos Santos, and Diwa Delos Santos.

Olaso commended the athletes for bringing pride and honor to Zamboanga City through their discipline, perseverance, and dedication.

He also reiterated the City Government’s continued support for sports development and athlete welfare.

Some awardees, including Marcial and Abubakar, were represented by their parents, who received the incentives on their behalf. (SunStar Zamboanga)