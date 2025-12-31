Zamboangueño boxer SEA Games gold medalist gets hero’s welcome

THE Zamboanga City Government on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, rolled out a homecoming welcome fit for a hero for Zamboangueño boxer Eumir Felix Marcial, who won a gold medal in the recently concluded 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Thailand.

Marcial arrived at the Zamboanga International Airport from Manila around 5 p.m. and was met by Mayor Khymer Olaso, along with other city officials, City Sports Division Office staff, his parents, loved ones, and supporters.

From the airport, Marcial was honored with a motorcade along major thoroughfares of Zamboanga City, with Olaso joining him in the pick-up truck.

The motorcade culminated at City Hall, where Marcial was presented to members of the local media after a courtesy visit to the mayor’s office.

Marcial thanked Zamboangueños for the warm homecoming and for the support given to him and other SEA Games athletes from Zamboanga City.

He noted that Olaso’s personal presence during the competition in Thailand boosted his morale, as well as that of other Zamboangueño athletes who contributed significantly to Team Philippines’ medal haul.

“Our victory in the SEA Games was not only for ourselves or for the country, but foremost for Zamboanga City,” Marcial said in the vernacular during a press conference.

Marcial delivered the Philippines’ only gold medal in boxing after defeating Maikhael Roberdd Muskita of Indonesia via split decision in the men’s light heavyweight finals on December 19, 2025, in Thailand.

Meanwhile, Olaso and members of the City Council vowed to further strengthen support for Zamboangueño athletes so they can shine brighter in national and international competitions.

A boxing gym is included in the new sports building being constructed at the Joaquin Enriquez Memorial Sports Complex in Baliwasan.

Marcial expressed delight upon learning about the boxing gym and vowed to help train potential boxers in Zamboanga City. (SunStar Zamboanga)